College progressive thinks ‘women-identified’ student center is ‘great step forward in being more inclusive’

California State University Fullerton (CSUF) recently debuted a "reimagined" space for "women-identified students."

The center opened on Sept. 8 and listed Dr. Rebecca Dolhinow, a professor in the Women and Gender Studies Department, as the faculty liaison for the new space.

"I've done a lot of work with students who are involved on campus, and over the years, student activists have gotten a huge amount of support from the Women's Center,” Dr. Dolhinow told CSUF News.

Campus Reform contacted Emily Daniels-Flechtner, President of the College Progressives, who said the new center is “a great step forward in terms of being more inclusive to the people. Obviously, not just anyone can waltz in there. It's for people who identify as female, as a women-girl gender. They can feel safe.”

When asked if the center would make biological women feel uncomfortable, Daniels-Flechtner stated that "[t]here's a lot of fear among transphobic people and trans-exclusionary radical feminists that such things do occur like in public bathrooms… Anyone can try to walk in and cause harm… that’s always going to happen.”

She then said that biological females who may want their own center do not “have all the science and facts,” and then argued that women who support a biological based center are transphobic.

Daniels-Flechtner argued that it was essential for the university to explicitly state that the new center was for people who identified as a woman, rather than solely use the term women’s center.

“Terminology… is always evolving,” Daniels-Flechtner argued, and the university has to keep up with the times. Daniels-Flechtner keeps up with the times, she stated, by no longer saying the term pregnant women, but rather uses the phrase 'pregnant people' or 'people with uteruses.'

The progressive president concluded that people who identify as women would not feel as safe in the LGBTQ+ center on campus because it includes men.

"There are men identifying people in the LGBTQ+ Center that don't necessarily understand what it is like to be a female identifying person in society. There are gay men and trans men, male identfying people in the LGBTQIA space that wouldn't understand what it is like to be a female indentifying person."

Campus Reform contacted California State University Fullerton, Professor Rebecca Dolhinow, and the Women and Gender Studies Department for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.