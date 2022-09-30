Campus Profile: Tennessee State University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Tennessee State University (TSU) is a public university in Nashville. Around 5,041 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

N/A

Liberal Organizations:

Gay Straight Alliance

University Leadership:

Glenda Glover, President

Board of Trustees

Dr. Deborah A. Cole

Stephen Corbeil

Andre Johnson

Dr. William Johnson

Dr. Richard Lewis

Pam Martin

Obie McKenzie

Van Pinnock

Dr. Joseph W. Walker III

Shaun A. Wimberly Jr.

SAT/ACT Score Requirements

TSU is requiring SAT/ACT scores for undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on Tennessee State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 90% of TSU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 10% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

TSU has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

COVID-19:

TSU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Tennessee State University:

Tennessee State taps Al Sharpton to teach 'political science grounded in social justice'

Tennessee State University announced it has hired MSNBC host and progressive activist Rev. Al Sharpton as a Distinguished Guest Lecturer.

Kamala Harris discusses abortion access with university leaders

On Aug. 8, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona met with college and university leaders to discuss abortion access on campuses nationwide in the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

She commended the university leaders—representing the University of California-Irvine, Tennessee State University, Dartmouth College, City University of New York, and others—for taking steps to ensure abortion access at their respective schools, such as by providing