Campus Profile: Brigham Young University
Brigham Young University (BYU) is a private university in Provo, Utah. Around 31,633 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Adam Smith Society
BYU College Republicans
BYU Conservative Coalition
Christians United for Israel
Federalist Society
Network of Enlightened Women
Students for Liberty
Students for Life
The Cougar Chronicle
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
Anti-Racism Club
BYU College Democrats
SAT/ACT Score Requirements
BYU is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Brigham Young University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 74.19% of BYU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 25.81% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
BYU has been given a warning speech code. According to FIRE, a university receives this code when it “clearly and consistently states that it holds a certain set of values above a commitment to freedom of speech.”
COVID-19:
BYU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Stories by Campus Reform about Brigham Young University:
BYU students respond to explicit chant at football game by Oregon fans
At a recent football game between the University of Oregon (UO) and Brigham Young University (BYU), an affiliate of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), hateful chants broke out against the religious school.
EXCLUSIVE: Read what happened after students posted their class 'Revealing Whiteness Activity' on social media
A professor at Brigham Young University (BYU) allegedly assigned a classroom exercise titled "Revealing Whiteness Activity."