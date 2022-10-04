Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Brigham Young University

Brigham Young University (BYU) is a private university in Provo, Utah. Around 31,633 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
Students recite woke pledge during white coat ceremony
By Noelle Fitchett  '25
2
After facing legal pressure to make segregated orientation event open to all, UCSD only…
By Robert Schmad  '23
3
EXCLUSIVE: Christian college administrator calls pro-life students ‘antagonizers’
By Alexa Schwerha 
4
Debate tournament banned White students from competing
By Amanda Mayer  '24
5
Google quietly backtracks university fellowship’s racial quota
By Travis Morgan  '23
6
Campus Profile: Tennessee State University
By Joseph Kmeyer 
Thomas Stevenson '24 | Utah Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, October 4, 2022 5:30 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Brigham Young University (BYU) is a private university in Provo, Utah. Around 31,633 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

 

Conservative Organizations:

Adam Smith Society

BYU College Republicans

BYU Conservative Coalition

Christians United for Israel

Federalist Society

Network of Enlightened Women

Students for Liberty

Students for Life

The Cougar Chronicle

Turning Point USA


Liberal Organizations:

Anti-Racism Club

BYU College Democrats


SAT/ACT Score Requirements

BYU is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for undergraduate admission.

  

OpenSecrets Data on Brigham Young University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 74.19% of BYU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 25.81% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

BYU has been given a warning speech code. According to FIRE, a university receives this code when it “clearly and consistently states that it holds a certain set of values above a commitment to freedom of speech.”


COVID-19:

BYU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Brigham Young University:

BYU students respond to explicit chant at football game by Oregon fans

At a recent football game between the University of Oregon (UO) and Brigham Young University (BYU), an affiliate of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), hateful chants broke out against the religious school. 


EXCLUSIVE: Read what happened after students posted their class 'Revealing Whiteness Activity' on social media

A professor at Brigham Young University (BYU) allegedly assigned a classroom exercise titled "Revealing Whiteness Activity."

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this