After facing legal pressure to make segregated orientation event open to all, UCSD only sends registration forms to ‘Latinx’ students

The University of California, San Diego (UCSD) emailed registration forms for an orientation event exclusively to “Latinx” students even after facing legal pressure to make it open to all students, exclusive recordings obtained by Campus Reform show.

A campus official stated in one of the recordings that the registration forms were sent only to students who “self-identify” as Latinx.

In late July, Manhattan Institute Fellow Christopher Rufo drew attention to a number of orientation events scheduled by UCSD which appeared to bar White and Asian families from attending.

Campus Reform later reported that the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression sent a letter to the university arguing that their events may be in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Following FIRE’s inquiry, the university released a statement claiming that “no UC San Diego student will be excluded from the Black, Latinx and Native American Family Orientation program, or any other university-sponsored event, on the basis of their race,” and that they were adding “clarifying language” to their website to make this apparent.

The recordings obtained by Campus Reform, however, seem to contradict the university’s supposedly race-neutral stance regarding the orientation events.

“Holding racially segregated orientations is modern-day racism, under the pretense of DEI, anti-racism and racial justice,” Frank Xu, president of the Californians for Equal Rights Foundation (CFER), told Campus Reform.

“I am appalled that UCSD and many other public universities in California dare to openly violate the US Constitution as well as the State Constitution," Xu said. "Resegregation only serves to divide Americans further and I strongly condemn it!”

Campus Reform reached out to the University of California San Diego for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.