WATCH: Student speaks out following campus riot





Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with Turning Point USA at University of New Mexico (UNM) chapter President and Chair Erica Rodriguez to discuss a left-wing riot that erupted outside of a Tomi Lahren speech earlier this month.

The event was sponsored and organized by the TPUSA chapter and was cut short after the fire alarm was pulled.

Rodriguez estimates that the once 75-person crowd eventually grew to 300 protesters. The crowd turned unruly as a group attempted to break through a police barricade to disrupt the event.

She described the encounter as "scary" and expressed concern for the attendees' safety.

"I do support their right to disagree with [Lahren]," Rodriguez said. "What I do not support their right to do, which they don't have a right to do, is to threaten, intimidate, and make us afraid."

Rodriguez explained that the university sent an email that affirmed everyone's right to free speech, but called on students to "do better." She believes the response was unacceptable, and that the Albuquerque school owes Lahren an apology.

"I think that it reflects very poorly on the university to have that kind of backlash," she said.

Watch the full interview above.

