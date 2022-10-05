Campus Profile: Rollins College
Rollins College is a private college in Winter Park, Florida. Around 2,559 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Rollins College Republicans
Liberal Organizations:
Lucy Cross Center for Women, Gender, and Sexuality
PRISM
Rollins College Democrats
Spectrum
Student Center for Inclusion and Belonging
The Bubble
Voices
Young Democratic Socialists of America
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
Rollins College is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Rollins College Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 92.27% of Rollins College employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 7.73% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for Rollins College.
COVID-19:
Rollins College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.