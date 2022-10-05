Opinion
Campus Profile: Rollins College

Rollins College is a private college in Winter Park, Florida. Around 2,559 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Christopher Spangler '23 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, October 5, 2022 11:00 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Rollins College is a private college in Winter Park, Florida. Around 2,559 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

 

Conservative Organizations:

    Rollins College Republicans

 

Liberal Organizations:

    Lucy Cross Center for Women, Gender, and Sexuality

    PRISM

    Rollins College Democrats

    Spectrum

    Student Center for Inclusion and Belonging

    The Bubble

    Voices

    Young Democratic Socialists of America


SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Rollins College is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on Rollins College Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 92.27% of Rollins College employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 7.73% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Rollins College.

 

COVID-19:

Rollins College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

