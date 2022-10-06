Opinion
Campus Profile: University of Pittsburgh

The University of Pittsburgh is a public university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Around 18,274 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Logan Seaver '26 | Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Thursday, October 6, 2022 9:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of Pittsburgh (UPitt) is a public university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Around 18,274 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

    

Conservative Organizations:

    BridgePittsburgh

    Choose Life at Pitt

    College Republicans

    Pitt Political Review 

    Pitt Libertarians

    Turning Point USA

    Students Supporting Israel

    Federalist Society

    Students for Life

     Student Coalition for Israel at Pitt

    

Liberal Organizations:

    ACLU Club at Pitt

    Addverse Poesia

    Alliance of Queer Underrepresented Asians in Recognition of Intersectionality to Uphold     Solidarity

    Amnesty International, University of Pittsburgh Chapter

    Black Action Society

    College Democrats

    Feminist Empowerment Movement

     If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice

    Minoritzed Orientations & Gender Identities Graduate Student Organization

    Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

    OUTLaw

    PERIOD. At Pitt

    Physician Assistant Students Promoting Diversity and Inclusion

    Planned Parenthood Club

    PRISM at Pitt

    Queer Pharmacy Alliance

    Rainbow Alliance

    Student Marxists of Pittsburgh

    Students for Justice in Palestine

    T is For

    The Homeless Queer Youth Action Group

    TransforOTive Justice


SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

UPitt is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on University of Pittsburgh Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 96.38% of UPitt employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.62% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

UPitt has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

COVID-19:

UPitt is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Campus Reform stories about University of Pittsburgh:

School newspaper calls on Biden to be more progressive

The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh’s (Pitt) student-run newspaper, recently published an editorial urging President Biden to follow through with the progressive policies he campaigned on. 

Pitt students want to 'abolish' their community's elementary gifted program

The Editorial Board of the University of Pittsburgh student paper recently published an article calling to get rid of the gifted program in surrounding schools. 

WATCH: 'Disappointed': Students react to one year of President Biden

Campus Reform's Logan Dubil asked University of Pittsburgh students how they rate Biden's first year in the Oval Office.

Staff image

