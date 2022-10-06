Campus Profile: University of Pittsburgh
The University of Pittsburgh is a public university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Around 18,274 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
BridgePittsburgh
Choose Life at Pitt
College Republicans
Pitt Political Review
Pitt Libertarians
Turning Point USA
Students Supporting Israel
Federalist Society
Students for Life
Student Coalition for Israel at Pitt
Liberal Organizations:
ACLU Club at Pitt
Addverse Poesia
Alliance of Queer Underrepresented Asians in Recognition of Intersectionality to Uphold Solidarity
Amnesty International, University of Pittsburgh Chapter
Black Action Society
College Democrats
Feminist Empowerment Movement
If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice
Minoritzed Orientations & Gender Identities Graduate Student Organization
Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics
OUTLaw
PERIOD. At Pitt
Physician Assistant Students Promoting Diversity and Inclusion
Planned Parenthood Club
PRISM at Pitt
Queer Pharmacy Alliance
Rainbow Alliance
Student Marxists of Pittsburgh
Students for Justice in Palestine
T is For
The Homeless Queer Youth Action Group
TransforOTive Justice
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
UPitt is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on University of Pittsburgh Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 96.38% of UPitt employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.62% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
UPitt has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
UPitt is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
