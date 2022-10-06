Campus Profile: University of Pittsburgh

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of Pittsburgh (UPitt) is a public university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Around 18,274 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

BridgePittsburgh

Choose Life at Pitt

College Republicans

Pitt Political Review

Pitt Libertarians

Turning Point USA

Students Supporting Israel

Federalist Society

Students for Life

Student Coalition for Israel at Pitt

Liberal Organizations:

ACLU Club at Pitt

Addverse Poesia

Alliance of Queer Underrepresented Asians in Recognition of Intersectionality to Uphold Solidarity

Amnesty International, University of Pittsburgh Chapter

Black Action Society

College Democrats

Feminist Empowerment Movement

If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice

Minoritzed Orientations & Gender Identities Graduate Student Organization

Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

OUTLaw

PERIOD. At Pitt

Physician Assistant Students Promoting Diversity and Inclusion

Planned Parenthood Club

PRISM at Pitt

Queer Pharmacy Alliance

Rainbow Alliance

Student Marxists of Pittsburgh

Students for Justice in Palestine

T is For

The Homeless Queer Youth Action Group

TransforOTive Justice





SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

UPitt is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on University of Pittsburgh Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 96.38% of UPitt employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.62% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

UPitt has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

COVID-19:

UPitt is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Campus Reform stories about University of Pittsburgh:

The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh’s (Pitt) student-run newspaper, recently published an editorial urging President Biden to follow through with the progressive policies he campaigned on.

The Editorial Board of the University of Pittsburgh student paper recently published an article calling to get rid of the gifted program in surrounding schools.

WATCH: 'Disappointed': Students react to one year of President Biden

Campus Reform's Logan Dubil asked University of Pittsburgh students how they rate Biden's first year in the Oval Office.