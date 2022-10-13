WATCH: Fund vocations, not social justice programs





Campus Reform Correspondent Kale Ogunbor appeared on the Joe Pags Show to discuss California State University, Fullerton’s historic $40 million private donation to fund social justice programs.

Ogunbor says that this more than just a private donation to the university.

“It’s about the fact that this is a reflection on the values of the university," she said.

According to Ogunbor, “Cal State Fullerton literally professes to try to promote equity in education, but as an engineering major, there is no equity in math. Math is math no matter who you are talking to.”

Ogunbor questioned how the $40 million dollars will be spent.

“There is a deeper point to all of this,” says Ogunbor. “We are falling behind in the STEM race. China graduates as many engineers as exist in the United States."

She argued that the numbers are not proportion because of population, but because of the younger generation's disinterest in the STEM field.

"My generation refuses to go into STEM, refuses to go into sciences," she alleged. "We can at least try to incentivize students to go into occupations that will keep America as the greatest country in the world."

Ogunbor also argued in favor of teaching occupational skills rather than prioritizing liberal arts education.

“I wonder if people will stop going into [liberal arts] occupations once they realize they can’t get a job," she said. "Maybe that might shake up the system and basically re-[proportion] more people into more vocational schools, more vocational occupations.”

