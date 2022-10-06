Campus Profile: Winthrop University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Winthrop University is a public university in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Around 3,973 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Students for Life

Liberal Organizations:

Winthrop University College Democrats

Winthrop March For Our Lives

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Winthrop University is requiring SAT/ACT scores for undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on Winthrop University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 97.28% of Winthrop University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.72% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Winthrop University.

COVID-19:

Winthrop University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.





A former Illinois State University professor reportedly wrote on Facebook that she would report white teachers for posting "pro-police anti-black rhetoric" on social media by sending their bosses screenshots.

Now, Winthrop University, where she is set to begin teaching this fall, is investigating.

Winthrop has reduced the number of credit hours required for graduation from 124 to 120.

The university consistently raised tuition between 2007 and 2013 and hikes summer tuition this year by 40%.

Socialist Student Union at Winthrop University mocked pro-life event with wire hangers.

Event was sponsored by the Socialist Student Union and the Winthrop University chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Science Honor Society.



