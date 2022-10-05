College mask mandate survey stacked to favor pro-mandate responses

Students at Amherst College (AC) in Massachusetts could be forced to wear a mask after the liberal arts college announced a new mask policy for the semester.

AC announced on Sept 29 that each instructor would conduct a separate survey to determine whether their students want a mask mandate for the class to remain in place.

“Prior to October 17, faculty members will conduct an anonymous survey of their classes, either by collecting handwritten (no names!) responses to the question, ‘Should masks be required in this class?’ or by distributing a survey…” the announcement stated.

While students are able to voice their opinion on the subject, the survey accomplishes little else. If one student or the instructor answers in the affirmative then the entire class would be forced to wear masks in that class.

“If anyone in the class, including the instructor, wants to continue with masking, then masks will be required,” the statement read.

Students will have the chance to reevaluate the policy in November when the survey is retaken. For “certain circumstances” and upcoming holidays, however, the school reserves the right to render the results of the survey null.

“In certain circumstances—for instance, following Thanksgiving break when members of the community have been traveling or if there is a significant surge in cases—the College will require a stricter masking protocol for an appropriate duration,” the announcement concluded.

The announcement was credited to Provost and Dean of the Faculty Catherine Epstein, Chief Student Affairs Officer and Dean of Students Liz Agosto, and Chief Human Resources Officer Kate Harrington.

This comes in spite of low case numbers for COVID-19. As of Oct 3, there were only 36 active cases of COVID-19 in Amherst.

Campus Reform contacted everyone mentioned for comment and will update this article accordingly.

