University warns faculty not to promote abortion

The University of Idaho (U of I) warned its staff that promoting abortion during work hours could violate a new state law in a Sept. 23 email.

“University of Idaho is committed to operating within the confines of laws of the state of Idaho which restrict expenditures of funds and activities of university employees in the areas of abortion and contraception,” the email, obtained by Boise State Public Radio, reads.

[RELATED: Controversy erupts over pro-abortion SGA statement]

U of I General Counsel listed the possible charges in the email, which include “Misdemeanor or felony convictions (with imprisonment and fines); Mandatory reimbursement of funds used in violation of the law; Mandatory loss of state employment; and Permanent bar from future state employment.”

U of I is located in Moscow, Idaho.

Many universities issued pro-abortion statements following the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June.

[RELATED: Law professor wants colleges to help students get abortions in post-Roe America]

The University of Michigan released a statement that committed to providing abortion services, despite Michigan law.

Campus Reform contacted the University of Idaho for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @emily_fowler18 on Twitter.