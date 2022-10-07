Masks reinstated for university libraries after professors voiced opposition to previously lifted mandate

Rutgers University, located in New Jersey, announced in an Oct 3 email obtained by News 12 The Bronx that it would be reinstating a mask mandate at campus libraries and in individual classrooms if a professor requires it.

The announcement explained that the sudden turnaround came after three faculty members complained to the New Jersey Public Employment Relations Commission (PERC) about the upcoming deadline for the mask mandate.

Students at the New Jersey university will also be forced to wear masks in the classroom if their professor decides to require them for the class.

“The PERC order also allows individual faculty members to require that face coverings be worn in indoor teaching spaces,” the email read.

[RELATED: College mask mandate survey stacked to favor pro-mandate responses]

The announcement did not give a specific date for when the mandate would be lifted but informed students and faculty that the mandate was under review by the PERC.

“Today’s action by PERC is temporary and will remain in place until a final decision is made by PERC following its consideration of the submissions by the university and the unions,” the email concluded.

The email was signed by Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Antonio M. Calcado.

On Sept 26, the Rutgers community was informed by Calcado that as of Oct 1 masks would no longer be required on campus.

[RELATED: Professor mandates masks despite optional mask policy at university]

“[W]e are making several significant updates to our COVID-19 protocols, effective October 1, 2022. We are making these changes after careful consultation with our own medical experts and in recognition of a stable public health situation on our campuses and across the state,” the announcement read.

Calcado explained that masks would still be required in “all clinical settings” but not “in indoor spaces in indoor teaching spaces and libraries.”

COVID-19 vaccinations are still required by the university for students and employees.

Campus Reform contacted Rutgers, PERC, and Calcado. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @kliseanderson on Twitter.







