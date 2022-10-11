Campus Profile: Slippery Rock University

Opinion
Ava Sherwood '25 | Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, October 11, 2022 8:30 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Slippery Rock University is a public university in Pennsylvania. Around 6,921 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

    

Conservative Organizations:

American Conservation Coalition

College Republicans

 

Liberal Organizations:

College Democrats

Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance

SRU Young Progressives


SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Slippery Rock University is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on Slippery Rock University Employee Political Donations:

There is no OpenSecrets data on Slippery Rock University employee political donations.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Slippery Rock University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

 

COVID-19:

Slippery Rock University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine.


Campus Reform stories about Slippery Rock University:

More states are working toward campus carry

Lawmakers across the country want to add their states to the short list of states that allow students, faculty, and staff to legally carry concealed firearms on college campuses.

There are only seven states that currently allow concealed firearms on campus with some exceptions depending on the state.

