EXCLUSIVE: Professors attempt to sabotage Kayleigh McEnaney event

Texas Tech University (TTU) faculty members appear to be attempting to sabotage a Young Conservatives of Texas event featuring Kayleigh McEnaney by encouraging people to reserve tickets with no intention of attending, screenshots obtained by Campus Reform show.

Ali Duffy, a theatre and dance professor at TTU, shared a screenshot of an advertisement sent by Young Conservatives of Texas (YCT) chapter chairman Kenzie Gardner to her Facebook.

“Oh, goodie, a real live fascist is coming to town,” Duffy said. “Would be a real shame if we all registered for a free event ticket and then not be able to go!”

Other faculty members also appear to have pledged to reserve a ticket but do not intend to attend.

“Registering as many times as I can while drinking wine sounds like a perfect way to spend my Friday evening,” Sabrina Davis, an Assistant Librarian at TTU, said.

Mirandi Scolari, an Assistant Professor in the Psychological Sciences department, expressed her disgust with the event and encouraged people to attend Beto O’Rourke’s appearance on Oct. 11.

“Better to go see Beto at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion on Tuesday at 10am,” she said, according to the screenshots.

O’Rourke’s visit marks another stop on his state-wide college tour as he attempts to score additional support ahead of the gubernatorial election in November.

Another Facebook user commented on the post stating she would reserve a ticket but would be busy “vacuuming the lawn” or “shampooing the car.”

Richard Elliot Martin, a graduate teaching assistant at Virginia Commonwealth University, stated he received a ticket to the event despite being in Richmond, Virginia.

“Front row seat from 1,500 miles away!,” he commented.

The post appears to have been deleted from the account.

McEnaney will speak about her experience serving as Press Secretary of the United States in the Trump Administration on Oct. 15 in the Student Union Building at 7pm.

Attendance is granted on a first-come basis and will be open to approximately 300 attendees.

Campus Reform contacted TTU, VCU, Garder, and the faculty for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @Alexaschwerha1 on Twitter.



