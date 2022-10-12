Pro-abortion leftist erupt at Students for Life of America fall 2022 tour kick off event

Students for Life of America (SFLA) President Kristan Hawkins kicked off her fall 2022 speaking tour at Ohio State University (OSU) on Oct 4.

In the first tour since the downfall of Roe v. Wade in June, Hawkins “will share the pro-life movement’s strategy for a Post-Roe America” as well as answer questions from students about the pro-life mission.

OSU Students for Life chapter member Patrick Kerrigan told Campus Reform he hoped the event would invite pro-abortion students to “change their minds [about] abortion and realize it’s not a good thing.”

“That’s kind of optimistic that people will do that, so the realistic take could be that they at least start thinking about it and maybe start doing some research of their own,” he said.

Hawkins appearance was not without controversy, videos obtained by Campus Reform show. While Hawkins spoke out against abortion on the Columbus campus, a crowd of pro-abortion students attempted to out-wit the pro-life activist.

“You’re trying to make abortion illegal, which completely ignores the fact that people use abortion in instances that can help them,” a student argued. “Abortion is determining that I can no longer have a fetus in me because of my own circumstances… so I must exterminate it.”

SFLA Staff Writer Caroline Wharton told Campus Reform that the purpose of the tour is “to answer the central question of whether ending innocent, preborn life should be legal or should be rejected as an inhumane act.”

“It is our ultimate goal to use this tour to change the hearts and minds of pro-abortion students on campus, and with just two tour stops down, we are already seeing lots of student engagement,” she said. “While that does include negative attention from radical abortion extremists, President Kristan Hawkins is always up for a challenge.”

Hawkins also detailed what happens during abortion procedures to the crowd of on-lookers, many of whom were not dissuaded, the video shows.

One student lamented that the baby cannot “feel pain,” while another mockingly whined, “not the baby.”

Turning attention to the male pro-life students, a girl asked if they would optionally receive a vasectomy. A male student responded that a vasectomy is “not ending a human life.”

“Don’t have sex with me. I’d kill all of your children,” a second girl said.

Another pro-abortion student turned to insults while attempting to debate Hawkins, claiming that “even my service dog thinks you’re full of s**t.”

“She’s been doing this for quite a long time now, so she has a lot more experience talking about [abortion] than perhaps we do,” Kerrigan said. “You can also learn from her techniques.”

Despite the anti-abortion crowd, Kerrigan told Campus Reform that the day was “a lot more civil than [he] was expecting.”

“The pro-life movement is not about hating people or controlling people. It’s about saving lives, and loving people, and helping people take care of their children,” Kerrigan explained.

The tour, titled “Make Abortion Illegal Again,” will frequent 18 schools between Oct. 4 and Nov. 18, and includes stops in Ohio, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

The next stop is scheduled for Oct. 13 at Harvard University.

Campus Reform contacted Students for Life of America and Ohio State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.