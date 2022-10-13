WATCH: Giordano says 'education is upside down'

Opinion
Rachel Kennedy | Digital Media Editor
Thursday, October 13, 2022 9:00 PM


“Education is upside down right now,” Giordano said. “The system has collapsed, most don’t want to acknowledge it.”

As a result, students are “not able to think critically, they’re not able to speak about the issues, and they don’t know the very basics of American government,” he continued.

[RELATED: GIORDANO: Students cannot pass a basic citizenship exam: A shameful indictment of our education system]

Giordano, who is a political science professor at Suffolk Community College, gives his students a basic citizenship exam on the first day of class. 

“The results have been getting worse each and every year, and we’re talking about basic information," he explained.

“You just went through an entire K-12 system and you can’t even identify whether or not you are reading the United States Constitution, don’t you see a problem with that?," he stated.

[RELATED: GIORDANO: Academia must reform to save itself]

Many of the students in his class cannot tell the difference between the Russian Constitution and the United States Constitution.

“We are dumbing [education] down, and we’re dumbing it down at the worst possible time you could imagine because we are in a global competition, it’s no longer just about the United States within the United States,” he said.

Watch the full video above.

Follow @RachelK_Kennedy on Twitter.


