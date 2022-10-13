Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: Student pledge 'paired woke ideology with medical ethics'

Campus Reform Correspondent Director Kate Hirzel joined Newsmax's National Report to discuss a woke oath recited by medical students.

Trending
1
UPDATE: Student who threw urine on pro-life chapter arrested
By Darius  Avinger '24
2
EXCLUSIVE: Professors attempt to sabotage Kayleigh McEnaney event
By Alexa Schwerha 
3
Students recite woke pledge during white coat ceremony
By Noelle Fitchett  '25
4
Ole Miss prof: Trump's 'juicy booty' is 'proof that god is white'
By Abigail Marone 
5
Urine allegedly thrown at pro-life students as they rallied at a Virginia college
By Darius  Avinger '24
6
Teacher offended by Shakespeare's 'white' male perspective
By Mariana Barillas 
Avery Selby | Digital Media Manager
Thursday, October 13, 2022 5:38 PM


The University of Minnesota Medical School Class of 2026 recited an oath that included references to anti-racism, climate advocacy, commitment toward indigenous ways of healing, and collaboration with political and social systems.

Campus Reform Correspondent Director Kate Hirzel joined National Report to discuss this oath. 

Hirzel explained this oath "paired woke ideology with medical ethics."

"Let's be clear. Progressive ideology doesn't make you a better healthcare provider. It's unfortunate that the university is compromising American's health by pushing a political agenda," she said.

Hirzel argued that if the students were saying this oath in public, then "we can only imagine what's happening in these classrooms behind closed doors."

She then explained that forcing students to take the oath damages their medical school experience.

"This was supposed to serve as a right of passage for these medical students," she said, "but instead it was a litmus test for students' commitment to a woke political agenda."

Watch the full video above.

Follow @AverySelby_ on Twitter.


Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this