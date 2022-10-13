California schools will provide medical abortions in 2023

Public universities in California will be required to provide medical abortions at student health centers in 2023.

Senate Bill 24 applies to schools in the University of California (UC) and California State University (CSU) systems, which encompass a combined total of 33 campuses.

“The bill would continuously appropriate the moneys in that fund to the commission for allocations to each public university student health care services clinic for specified activities in preparation for providing abortion by medications techniques, thereby making an appropriation.” the bill reads.

The bill claims abortion is a “constitutional right” as well as “an integral part of comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care.”

CSU Strategic Communications and Public Affairs Director Toni Molle told Campus Reform the university prioritizes students’ “health and well-being.”

“All 23 CSU campus health centers currently provide students low or no cost access to comprehensive and preventive health services, but no abortion services,” Molle said.

She then said all CSU health centers will be in compliance with the law, which “makes medication abortion available to all public university students.”

CSU undergraduate student Lilly Bowen told Campus Reform that she is supportive of the bill, but recognized that “giving these resources out so liberally could lead to poor decision-making and a lack of responsibility in the future, which could be problematic.”

Campus Reform contacted the president of UC for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.