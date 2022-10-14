Opinion
Matt Walsh campus appearance met with left-wing protesters

Protests erupted outside of Matt Walsh’s event at the University of Central Florida Tuesday evening.

One protester refused to speak with an attendee until his pronouns were confirmed.

Arin Steiner | Florida Campus Correspondent
Friday, October 14, 2022 3:15 PM

Protests erupted outside of Matt Walsh’s event at the University of Central Florida (UCF) Tuesday evening.

The College Republicans at UCF hosted Walsh to screen his new documentary, “What Is A Woman?” The movie documents his investigation into the gender ideology movement, which led to pushback from left-wing students.

[RELATED: BREAKING: Eventbrite removes Matt Walsh's 'What is a Woman' screening event from page]

Videos obtained by Campus Reform show students rallying outside the venue holding Pride flags and 'no hate’ flags. Multiple protesters can be seen making obscene gestures to attendees and labeling them as “fascists.”

One protester refused to speak with an attendee until his pronouns were confirmed.

The protesters accused the attendees were “supporting hate” by attending the event, and took aim at the police officers on the scene by accusing attendees of being “protected by hate.”

Attendees were also called “Nazis” and “pedophiles.”

Walsh’s campus speeches have stirred up controversy at other colleges. Last semester, Campus Reform reported on a protest at Georgia Tech opposing Walsh’s claim that “men don’t belong in women’s sports.” 

[RELATED: SCHWERHA: Matt Walsh film forces academics to confront their hypocrisies on gender ideology]

The event was held the same week as the NCAA Women’s Swimming Championship, in which transgender swimmer Lia Thomas won a national title in the 500-yard freestyle.

Walsh’s visit to the Orlando campus is one of six stops on his October tour. He is slated to attend the University of Wisconsin, Madison on Oct. 24, and will conclude the month at the University of Alabama on Oct. 27.

The tour is expected to be extended to reach three additional campuses.

Campus Reform reached out to UCF, UCF College Republicans, and YAF for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

