WATCH: Social media shapes gun laws in New York





Campus Reform Digital Media Editor Rachel Kennedy visited Columbia University to ask students what they think about New York Governor Hochul’s new legislation pertaining to the concealed carry permit application process.

As part of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA), applicants will be required to submit a list of current and former social media accounts from the past three years to determine "good moral character."

When asked if social media was a good verifier of a person’s moral character, one student replied, “That’s a terrible idea…the government deciding what’s good and moral... sounds something out of a novel.”

Another student said that “there needs to be more targeted approaches…generally saying we are going to surveil your social media is maybe a bit too broad.”

Kennedy then asked what a "targeting campaign" would look like.

“I think that background checks are important…I mean I’m kind of changing my mind a little bit through this," the student responded.

“I think this tactic will be used for bad reasons that will come against the will for the new African and Black people to self-determination," another student said.

Applicants will have to meet in-person with a Licensing Officer to review social media accounts as part of the registration process.

In Rochester, for example, a typical background check on a "'clean' candidate" is estimated to take between two to four hours, according to the Monroe County Sheriff.

With this new legislation, the verification process is estimated to increase up to one to three hours per permit.

Kennedy asked students if the department's time could be "better spent elsewhere."

“Yeah, yeah, I think that’s pretty weird," one student said.

Another student echoed this sentiment.

“How in God’s name would they check that you're giving them all your social media,” one student said, “It seems like a performative waste of time in my opinion.”

Kennedy also asked students how they thought making the permit process more difficult would contribute to keeping firearms "out of criminals' hands."

“I guess it probably doesn’t do much," one student said. "I think that people that are using guns for bad purposes will probably still get them.”

“With other things that are controlled, like drugs, for example, you can make something illegal and…if people want to they can find ways of obtaining it anyway,” another responded, “but does that mean we should make it legal?”

"They're just [going to] allow white supremacists to own guns regardless," another student said.

Another student told Kennedy, “I mean if you like really racist about this I don’t really want to do the interview. Illegals and criminals, [they are] human beings here….I don’t have much more to say if you are going to say ‘illegals are here.’”

Several New York Representatives have called the CCIA "unconstitutional."

Watch the full video above.

