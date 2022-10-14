BREAKING: Leftist student worker sabotages Matt Walsh livestream

A left-wing student allegedly sabotaged the livestream system during Matt Walsh’s speech at the University of Houston Thursday evening, Young America’s Foundation (YAF) reports.

Walsh was hosted by the university’s Young Conservatives of Texas chapter. He screened his new documentary “What is a Woman?,” which prompted excessive backlash from a swarm of pro-LGBTQ+ protesters outside the venue.

The event reportedly held 600 attendees, however, the online stream was unavailable for the duration of the event.

Student audio/video (AV) workers were required to be on-site during the event to monitor technology. One of those workers, however, allegedly had ties to a leftist group called “Stop Transphobia @ UH,” a message obtained by YAF shows.

The student was removed from working Walsh’s event after YAF became aware of his involvement with the leftist group. YAF then raised suspicion that other workers may have also conspired to interrupt the viewing.

“It is very likely that another student worker whose malicious intentions went unnoticed disrupted or damaged the production crew’s equipment,” YAF alleged.

Mike Moore, YCT chapter chairman, told Campus Reform that the allegation is probable and demanded an investigation into the incident.

“Ultimately, the students made their way to the AV room and unfortunately disrupted the audio of the livestream on YouTube,” Moore alleged. “So [it was] really disappointing. [It] really negatively affected our ability to get the speech to the public.”

Campus Reform contacted UH and YAF for comment. This is a breaking news article and will be updated accordingly.

