WATCH: 'I'm paying not to go to school'





Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Logan Dubil appeared on The Joe Pags Show to discuss a new university tradition to cancel classes on behalf on mental health.

The new tradition titled Pioneer Pause will begin Oct. 25 at Point Park University (PPU).

[RELATED: OPINION: Point Park University has proven it is NOT the ‘inclusive’ school it claims to be]

“Instead of being encouraged to take part in your education and go to classes, students are instead being encouraged to hang out with friends, play games, win prizes, and participate in stress-relieving activities," Dubil said.

“I’m paying a lot of money to go to this school”, Dubil lamented, “and with this tradition in place, I’m paying not to go to school and that doesn’t really make much sense to me.”

Dubil then argued that "students need to realize that if you don’t show up, you don’t get the benefit and that’s how real life works.”

[WATCH: How to be a conservative on campus]

He also alleged the day may cause more stress as professors will have to make up the material missed.

“I’m going to college to get an education and to learn how to be an adult”, Dubil said. “Point Park University doesn’t see that as their role.”

Watch the full video above.

Follow @RachelK_Kennedy on Twitter.