WATCH: Conservative senator becomes university president

Campuses
Emily Sturge '25 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Saturday, October 15, 2022 10:00 AM


On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge reports on a conservative senator who is on track to become a university president after a unanimous vote.

The University of Florida (UF) announced that its Presidential Search Committee unanimously voted to recommend Nebraska Senator Dr. Ben Sasse to the Board of Trustees for the 13th president of the University of Florida.

Campus Reform Correspondent Samantha Zielinski joins Campus Countdown to discuss an incident where pro-abortion students interrupted a pro-life club meeting to accuse the group of ‘endangering’ pregnant women.

Sturge also details a New York bill aiming to eliminate Columbus Day, which resembles university resolutions to erase the federal holiday.

Lastly, Sturge discusses a tweet from a New York University (NYU) professor who disagreed with the university's decision to fire a professor over complaints his class was ‘too hard.'

Watch the episode above for full coverage. 

Follow @RealEmilySturge on Twitter.

