Campuses
No results

Young Democratic Socialist of America chapter proposes $25 minimum wage

On Sept. 29, Arizona State University’s chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America held their 'kickoff' event, focused on fighting for a $25 student minimum wage 'by 2025.'

The current minimum wage in Arizona is $12.80 an hour, and YDSA’s proposal plans to nearly double that in three years time.

Thomas Stevenson '23 | Utah Campus Correspondent
Monday, October 17, 2022 4:00 PM

On Sept. 29, Arizona State University’s (ASU) chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) held their “kickoff” event, described on Twitter as focused on fighting for a $25 student minimum wage “by 2025.” A flyer on the Twitter post reads “YOU DON’T NEED YOUR BOSS, THEY NEED YOU!”



Not shying away from language and symbolism associated with historically oppressive and murderous Communist regimes, a YSDA summer program was titled “Red Hot Summer,” and featured the hammer and sickle.

[RELATED: What Biden’s minimum wage hike would mean for higher ed]

The current minimum wage in Arizona is $12.80 an hour, and YDSA’s proposal plans to nearly double that in three years time. This will increase labor costs for ASU, and as a consequence could affect already rising tuition costs for students at the university.

At the kickoff event, chapter members gathered for a picture and stood by a sign advocating for the significant student wage increase. “Know Your Worth, Raise Student Worker Min Wage” was emblazoned on the sign.



[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Students behind viral ASU video face Code of Conduct charges. Faculty say that is racist]

YDSA, YDSA of ASU, and Arizona State University have all been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

