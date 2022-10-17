Young Democratic Socialist of America chapter proposes $25 minimum wage

On Sept. 29, Arizona State University’s (ASU) chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) held their “kickoff” event, described on Twitter as focused on fighting for a $25 student minimum wage “by 2025.” A flyer on the Twitter post reads “YOU DON’T NEED YOUR BOSS, THEY NEED YOU!”





ASU Student Workers: We’re here to fight to give you better pay: $25 by 2025.



Please come to our kickoff event tonight at 6:30 PM in MU 241-A (Ventana) where we’ll describe why students at ASU deserve to be paid more and how we’re going to fight for $25 by 2025 pic.twitter.com/wCRE7z7Nac — YDSA ASU ☀️🌵🌹 (@ydsa_asu) September 29, 2022





Not shying away from language and symbolism associated with historically oppressive and murderous Communist regimes, a YSDA summer program was titled “Red Hot Summer,” and featured the hammer and sickle.

The current minimum wage in Arizona is $12.80 an hour, and YDSA’s proposal plans to nearly double that in three years time. This will increase labor costs for ASU, and as a consequence could affect already rising tuition costs for students at the university.

At the kickoff event, chapter members gathered for a picture and stood by a sign advocating for the significant student wage increase. “Know Your Worth, Raise Student Worker Min Wage” was emblazoned on the sign.





Thank you to everyone who came out to our kickoff event last night! We’re passionate about fighting for better pay at ASU pic.twitter.com/9HcZoQ4itO — YDSA ASU ☀️🌵🌹 (@ydsa_asu) September 30, 2022





YDSA, YDSA of ASU, and Arizona State University have all been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.