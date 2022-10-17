Brooklyn College continues to exhibit anti-Semitism on campus

Brooklyn College in New York City scheduled an "implicit bias training" for staff on October 5, according to The Jerusalem Post, ignoring the fact that it fell on the most holy Jewish Holiday: Yom Kippur.

Many devout Jews do not work on this holy day.

According to the college’s website, the goal of these trainings is for participants "to recognize and label negative behavior and thoughts and replace them with nonprejudicial responses."

"This biases the process against observant Jews and secular Jews who typically attend services on this one day of the year. Such Jews are afforded only three meeting opportunities, while all others are afforded four," one Jewish professor said to the New York Post.

Campus Reform reported on other alleged anti-Semitic curricula and behavior at Brooklyn College earlier this year.

On February 14, Brooklyn students claimed one of their professors stated that "Ashkenazi [Eastern European] Jews who immigrated to America have become the oppressors.”

Brooklyn College has also received a failing grade in StopAntisemitism's 2022 “Antisemitism on U.S. College & University Campuses” report.

“In February 2022, a complaint filed by Jewish students [at Brooklyn College] alleged they were victims of antisemitism on campus, claiming that the school showed no efforts to act on the matter,” the report states.

“The complaint alleged how some professors spouted antisemitic tropes and made spiteful comments towards Jews – relating to Jewish power and how Jews fall under the umbrella of ‘white privilege.’”

On October 3, Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (NY-48) posted a letter from the CUNY system, of which Brooklyn College is a part, announcing an allocation of $750,000 to address rising "antisemitism and other forms of religious or ethnic bigotry."

Campus Reform reached out to Brooklyn College and Councilwoman Vernikov for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.