University-affiliated credit union donates $500 toward reparations

The Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) reportedly donated $500 to a cause funding reparations for the local Black community.

The Justice League of Greater Lansing, who began the reparations initiative, was established in 2021 with hopes of “gain[ing] reparations for the 270,00 African Americans living within the capital area region," according to League president Prince Solace.

Solace told Lansing State Journal the funds will “resolve the racial wealth gap and systematic oppression Black people face.”

The link to donate is available on the First Presbyterian Church of Lansing’s website. The Church pledged to donate $100,000 towards the cause.

MSUFCU’s $500 contribution puts the league even closer to their 2023 goal of $1 million.

MSUFCU’s website further breaks down its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

“We create an equitable environment of inclusion where everyone is empowered to bring their full, authentic selves, as meaningful contributors, where diversity, equity, and inclusion are interwoven in all aspects of our work,” the website reads.

Campus Reform reached out to Michigan State University, its credit union, and the First Presbyterian Church of Lansing for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

The Justice League of Greater Lansing and Prince Solace were unable to be reached.

