WATCH: Policy asks students to give up conservative and religious values





Campus Reform Correspondent Director, Kate Hirzel, joined The National Desk to discuss the latest controversy surrounding preferred pronoun mandates on college campuses.

A Harvard University Title IX training indicated that failing to use a person's preferred pronouns could be a violation of the university's sexual misconduct and harassment policies, as Campus Reform previously reported.

The training also included a "Power and Control Wheel," said to be a resource tool to help students stop "sizeism and fatphobia," "transphobia," "racism and white supremacy," and

"[c]ultrual/[i]dentity abuse."

Hirzel explained why this policy constitutes liberal bias, "This policy is asking students to give up their conservative and religious values."

She continued, "If you're someone who doesn't support transgender ideology, this is excluding you. It's only for progressives who stand by narratives that align with gender, race, and equity."

Watch the veido above.