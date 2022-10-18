UPDATE: University of Southern Maine creates an alternative class for students uncomfortable that there are only two sexes

Despite student appeals to remove professor Christy Hammer for telling students that there are only two biological sexes, the University of Southern Maine (USM) announced earlier this month that they would not be replacing her.

USM explained in an article for Bangor Daily News, that an alternative class would be offered for any students that wish to leave Hammer’s class.

USM spokesperson and Chief of Staff Gina Marie Guadagnino said in a statement, “We have developed an alternative plan for this class and will be opening a new section of this course for those students who would like to move. The original section taught by professor Hammer will continue for any student who wishes to remain in that class.”

The class “Creating Positive Learning Environments” is for graduate students in the university’s education program.

“[The class] will examine frameworks from a variety of disciplinary traditions including behaviorist multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) and restorative justice practices,” the description reads. “Students will explore social frameworks, including culturally responsive teaching, teacher-student relationships, school-family partnerships, and community building.”

USM did not indicate how many students planned to attend the alternate class, how many students remained in Hammer’s class, or who would be teaching the new class.

Campus Reform previously reported on the incident after students staged a walkout due to Hammer reportedly telling her class that she believed there were only two biological sexes.

Many students demanded a ‘restorative justice meeting’ with Hammer and her students, facilitated by the School of Education and Human Development. During the meeting, one unidentified student who had earlier agreed with Hammer reversed their position after being confronted by the class.

Hammer allegedly refused to retract her earlier comments. In response, many students called for the university to fire Hammer, threatening to boycott until USM took action.

