Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: Students only want leftist flags in the classroom

Senior Campus Reform Correspondent Logan Dubil joined Correspondent Director and Hot Take host Kate Hirzel to discuss his recent video asking students about banning political flags in the classroom.

Trending
1
This sorority accepted its first man into its ranks
By Alexa Schwerha 
2
Pro-life students told to 'kill themselves' during campus event
By Georgia  Lucas '23
3
Professor pounces on Amy Coney Barrett's family: 'Some White colonizers adopted Black c…
By John Hanson 
4
Christian PA sues university hospital after being fired for refusing to assist with ‘g…
By Kate Anderson 
5
Student evicted after sharing COVID-19 religious exemption information, settles with un…
By Kate Anderson 
6
Profs claim Evergreen State report whitewashed campus meltdown
By Adam Sabes 
Kate Hirzel | Correspondent Director
Monday, October 24, 2022 10:00 AM


Senior Campus Reform Correspondent Logan Dubil joined Campus Reform Correspondent Director and Hot Take host Kate Hirzel to discuss his recent video asking students about banning political flags in the classroom.

“I went to the University of Pittsburgh with a couple flags from each side of the political aisle,” Dubil said. “I wanted to see which flags students at the college level wanted to ban in the classroom.”

[RELATED: WATCH: Students criticize Biden's loan cancellation plan]

Dubil is a senior at Point Park State University studying marketing and sales. He films many videos for Campus Reform asking students about their opinions on trending issues.

“Those that had conservative values attached to them were the first to go. Students said that flags like the ‘Let’s go Brandon’ and the thin blue line flag should be banned because they were offensive and aren’t inclusive, however, the liberal-leaning flags such as the pride flag and BLM flag should be allowed,” Dubil said.

[RELATED: OPINION: I went to community college. I shouldn’t be responsible for other students' debt.]

"I really think this has to do with the word inclusive and what it has become," he explained. "To liberal students and liberal institutions, inclusivity only involves things they agree with.”

Dubil explained some students even wanted to ban the American flag in the classroom because it could be considered offensive.

Watch the full interview here.


Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this