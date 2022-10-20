WATCH: Affirmative Action: 'Downfall of our society'

Campus Reform Correspondent Haika Mrema recently appeared on The Joe Pags Show to discuss a poll revealing that most Americans oppose Affirmative Action policies.

A poll conducted by CRC Research “shows that a majority of Americans are against Affirmative Action policies,” says Mrema. “Affirmative Action policies are blatant discrimination no matter how you look at it.”

These policies, in turn, negatively affect everyone because the best person for the job is overlooked, Pags elaborated.

Mrema agreed, stating “they’re hiring and allowing these people who…aren’t performing well…solely because they want to promote some sort of quota or virtue signaling."

“It’s just going to increase the downfall of our society," she commented.

Mrema stated, “This poll shows that people are waking up to that, that it doesn’t make sense to hire someone based on how they look, but what they do and how they perform.”

“You're doing everyone a disservice by this program and these policies being in place,” Mrema concluded.

