Leftist professors take to Twitter to condemn Ben Sasse recommendation

In response to the University of Florida’s (UF) Search Committee’s decision to recommend Republican Senator Ben Sasse as the next university President, leftist professors took to Twitter to condemn the decision.

Arina Pismenny, an assistant instructional professor of philosophy at UF, retweeted an image of a student protest. She added a caption stating that Ben Sasse “does not represent (UF’s) values” and that “(o)ur community does (not) want him.”





I love our @UF students! Ben Sasse does not represent our values! Our community does nor want him. #NoSasse https://t.co/AoYHZTGhyB — Dr. Arina Pismenny (@ArinaPismenny) October 10, 2022





Stephen Mulkey, a lecturer on the topics of sustainability science, climate science, and environmental politics, tweeted a thread criticizing Sasse’s nomination. Mulkey stated that “(Sasse’s) previous political track record cannot be separated from expectations of his performance as president” and wondered “(d)id the search otherwise fail? Who were the other applicants and what was their track record?”





Thoughts on Sasse as "candidate" for UF Pres: (1) The search committee is enamored. It should be explicit about why. (2) Statements about innovation and transformation are facile..... more in thread - — Stephen Mulkey (@EnvCentury) October 11, 2022





Opposition to Sasse’s nomination did not just come from inside UF.

Johanna Mellis, an assistant professor in the history department of Ursinus College in Pennsylvania, took to Twitter to laud students for “trolling... the Q&A box” for Sasse’s forum.





UF students are trolling the hell out of the Q&A box for Sen Sasse and it is AMAZINGGGG — Dr. Johanna Mellis (@JohannaMellis) October 9, 2022





Erik Loomis, a professor in the history department and a director of graduate studies at the University of Rhode Island, retweeted a Washington Post article titled “Sen. Ben Sasse named sole finalist for University of Florida presidency.





The idea of Ben Sasse as my college president is the reason I am so glad I teach at a university with a strong union. https://t.co/ppWm7eb08H — Erik Loomis (@ErikLoomis) October 7, 2022





Janet Frick, a professor in the behavioral and brain sciences program at the University of Georgia, retweeted screenshots of Sasse’s dissertation abstract, adding the caption “I think we need to talk about Dr. Ben Sasse’s 2004 dissertation a bit” coupled with two concerned looking emojis.





I think we need to talk about Dr. Ben Sasse’s 2004 dissertation a bit 😬 🤔 https://t.co/ecECPEQBmV — Janet Frick (@jfrickuga) October 11, 2022





Sasse’s dissertation was titled “The Anti-Madalyn Majority: Secular Left, Religious Right, and the Rise of Reagan’s America,” “Madalyn” referencing school prayer opponent Madalyn Murray O’Hair, screenshots show.

Campus Reform has reached out to all individuals and organizations mentioned for comment and will update accordingly.



