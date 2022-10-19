Campus Profile: Old Dominion University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Old Dominion University (ODU) is a public university in Norfolk, Virginia. Around 18,678 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Young Americans Foundation

Young Americans for Liberty

Liberal Organizations:

ODU Democrats

ODU Safe Space Committee

ODU Sexuality and Gender Alliance

Young Democratic Socialists of America- Old Dominion University

Cost of Tuition:

The cost of in-state tuition at ODU for the 2022-2023 academic year is around $11,900, and was $11,160 for the 2021-2022 academic year. ODU increased the cost of tuition from 2021 to 2022 by 6.6%.

Student Fees:

ODU students pay around $300 in student fees.

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

ODU is requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on Old Dominion University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 88.39% of ODU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 11.61% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

ODU has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:

Webb Center & Outdoor Space Scheduling Policy

University Policy 1005: Discrimination Policy

University Policy 2202: Display of Art on Campus

Board of Visitors Policy 1530: Code of Student Conduct- Online Misconduct

Bulletin Board & Posting Policy and Procedures

Guide to Living on Campus: Community Living Expectations





Bias Reporting System:

ODU does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.

COVID-19:

ODU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Stories by Campus Reform about Old Dominion University University:

Old Dominion University criminal justice professor defends pedophilia

An assistant professor at Old Dominion University in Virginia is actively and publicly defending sexual attraction to children, and recently published a book regarding pedophiles’ ‘pursuit of dignity.’





Q&A: Student leader speaks out over Old Dominion professor defending pedophilia

Allyn Walker, a ODU assistant professor faced scrutiny after encouraging the term “Minor Attracted Person” to be used in place of pedophilia.

Campus Reform reported on this story as it developed.