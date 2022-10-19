Campus Profile: Old Dominion University
Old Dominion University (ODU) is a public university in Norfolk, Virginia. Around 18,678 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Young Americans Foundation
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
ODU Democrats
ODU Safe Space Committee
ODU Sexuality and Gender Alliance
Young Democratic Socialists of America- Old Dominion University
Cost of Tuition:
The cost of in-state tuition at ODU for the 2022-2023 academic year is around $11,900, and was $11,160 for the 2021-2022 academic year. ODU increased the cost of tuition from 2021 to 2022 by 6.6%.
Student Fees:
ODU students pay around $300 in student fees.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
ODU is requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Old Dominion University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 88.39% of ODU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 11.61% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
ODU has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:
Webb Center & Outdoor Space Scheduling Policy
University Policy 1005: Discrimination Policy
University Policy 2202: Display of Art on Campus
Board of Visitors Policy 1530: Code of Student Conduct- Online Misconduct
Bulletin Board & Posting Policy and Procedures
Guide to Living on Campus: Community Living Expectations
Bias Reporting System:
ODU does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
ODU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
