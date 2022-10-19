EXCLUSIVE: Leftists allegedly pull fire alarm during Candace Owens speech

Leftist students allegedly pulled the fire alarm in a failed attempt to silence Candace Owens during her speech at North Dakota State University Monday night.

Approximately 30 protesters rallied outside the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event to berate over 1,000 people who showed up to attend the event, footage obtained by Campus Reform shows.

“Look how most of you are white. Isn’t that a coincidence,” one protester yelled to the attendees, who were flooding into the auditorium ahead of Owens’ speech.

Another protester alleged the attendees were "fascist" and shouted to passersby that “fascism and nationalism are a bad thing.”

“Y’all missed the memo. Nationalism and fascism go hand in hand,” she said.

The same girl also accused the attendees of being “the reason Hitler was so successful,” because they decided to listen to Owens' speech.

The protesters were confined to one corner of the hallway opposite the entry door and protected by a police line. Many protesters held homemade signs reading “Black Lives Matter,” while others read “Fascists Not Welcome” and “No Fascists On Our Campus.”

One protester held a non-binary flag in the middle of the cluster.

Nearly 1,000 people who arrived to attend the speech were turned away after the room reached its maximum capacity, a source familiar with the event told Campus Reform. Many attendees chanted “USA” as they passed the group of protesters, which the students responded to by making obscene gestures.

While protesters did not enter the event, the fire alarm was pulled during Owens’ Q&A session. The alarm did not deter Owens, who kept speaking over the chime.

“The most important aspect, the thing that you should think is actually a positive thing as crazy as it sounds, [is] censorship,” she told the audience, “because censorship is an indication that they’re losing.”

A source who attended the event told Campus Reform that Campus Security is investigating who pulled the alarm. The department did not respond to Campus Reform’s request for comment at the time of publication.

Owens’ appearance on college campuses has stirred up rage from leftist students. At Michigan State University on Oct. 13, students showed up in droves to harass event organizers and protest Owens’ speech.

NDSU marked Owens’ final appearance on the "Live Free" tour. Charlie Kirk will continue to trek across the country and will visit the University of Missouri, Florida State University, and the University of North Carolina by the end of the month.

Campus Reform contacted NDSU, the Fargo Police, Campus Security, Owens, and the chapter for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.