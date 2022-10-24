Universities host 'Marxist Schools' sponsored by international revolutionary organization

Socialist Revolution, the official publication of the United States branch of the International Marxist Tendency (IMT), is holding “Marxist School” events at multiple university campuses this fall.

The first Marxist School was held at Arizona State University (ASU) on Sept. 17. The next is scheduled for Oct. 29 at the Peter Norton Symphony Space in NYC, followed by the last event to take place at Western Washington University (WWU) on Dec. 3.

The Marxist School is part of IMT’s extensive #CommunismOnCampus campaign, which targets universities to find like-minded students and host events.

“Thousands of students will be signing up to our Marxist discussion groups and societies at universities and colleges from London to Lahore, Texas to Toronto,” the Socialist Revolution website reads.

According to their mission statement, Socialist Revolution believes that “[t]he capitalist system is at the root of the poverty, racism, instability, violence, and humiliation the exploited and oppressed face every day."

"To solve these problems, we fight for a workers’ government," it claims.

The conservative student organization Turning Point USA (TPUSA) sent undercover reporter Kalen D’Almeida to attend one of the Marxist School events held in Minneapolis from Oct. 1-2.

According to D’Almeida, the event was more than a gathering of like-minded individuals. Instead, the organizers called for a “transformation of society,” urging students to recruit and indoctrinate others with their ideas.

The organizers of the event also allegedly called for a revolution.

D’Almeida relayed that Socialist Revolution’s solution to the problems we are facing today “involves waiting for a capitalist society to reach a point in which revolution is possible…and then they take over.”

Campus Reform reached out to Socialist Revolution, ASU, WWU, TPUSA, and Kalen D’Almeida for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.