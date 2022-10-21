This sorority accepted its first man into its ranks

University of Wyoming Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) has become the first sorority at the university to accept a male member into its sisterhood.

Artemis Langford, a biological male who identifies as a woman, told the student publication The Branding Iron that he is excited to “be in a sisterhood of awesome women that want to make history.”

“They want to break the glass ceiling, trailblazing you know, and I certainly feel that as their first trans member, at least in the chapter in Wyoming history,” Langford said.

KKG is one of nine sororities that accept transgender members, according to the 2018 National Panhellenic Council Trans* Inclusion Policies.

“Kappa Kappa Gamma is a single-gender organization comprised of women and individuals who identify as women whose governing documents do not discriminate in membership selection except by requiring good scholarship and ethical character,” the guide reads.

Alpha Chi Omega, Alpha Omicron Pi, Delta Delta Delta, Delta Gamma, Gamma Phi Beta, Kappa Alpha Theta, Pi Beta Pi, and Sigma Kappa also defined “woman” as those who self-identify as such.

Sororities that do not have a national policy “may accept transgender people as potential new members on a campus-to-campus basis,” the guide clarified.

KKG published a “Guide For Supporting Our LGBTQIA+ Members” in 2021 which reaffirmed its commitment to “diversity and inclusion.” Members are encouraged to be supportive of transgender individuals rushing for the chapter and report concerns to Kappa Headquarters or the Membership Specialist.

Langford was accepted into the sorority through a majority vote from the UW chapter.

Transgender members are also permitted to live in sorority housing to “enhance the member’s experience.” Chapter members are encouraged to provide accommodations to the house including adding a gender-neutral bathroom and waiving fees for a single bedroom.

Female students who identify as male are also permitted to remain in the chapter.

“Kappa members who identify as transgender during any stage of their membership will not lose their membership rights,” the guide states.

Female-exclusive organizations have been rapidly conceding ground to the transgender movement. A 2021 Campus Reform analysis of women-only colleges found that 82% accept transgender or non-binary applicants.

Campus Reform contacted every organization listed for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.