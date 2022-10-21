Opinion
WATCH: Why liberal students oppose Ben Sasse

Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge spoke to students at the University of Florida about the university’s recent decision to nominate Ben Sasse as its next president

Emily Sturge '25 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Friday, October 21, 2022 1:52 PM


Campus Reform Correspondent, Emily Sturge, spoke to students at the University of Florida (UF) about the university’s recent decision to nominate Republican Senator Ben Sasse as its next president.

“None of the students are happy with it. None of the students are accepting of him and his beliefs,” one student said.

But another voiced his support for Sasse's nomination saying, "I'm very excited that he's going to be our president. In higher education, we see a lot of... leftists, so I think it would be great."

Students in support of Sasse’s nomination noted that his background in education and his experience as a university president makes him a great fit for the role of President of UF. 

Those in opposition noted that his political affiliation and beliefs should disqualify him from being nominated, but when asked which beliefs they disagreed with, many could not point to any specifics.  

Sturge also asked students if they think Sasse's politics would impact the campus. One student replied, "if he does his job well, hopefully not at all."

