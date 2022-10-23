WATCH: Life under communism & socialism

Opinion
Alexa Schwerha | Reporter
Sunday, October 23, 2022 10:00 AM

Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with Melissa Da Gamma, a student at Florida International University, about Gen Z's view of socialism.

Da Gamma, who is also a Campus Reform Correspondent, argued that college students do not understand what socialism is.

"Professors are indoctrinating students and they're sharing this anti-American bias which isn't backed up by any evidence," she said. "There are students and there are people that have witnessed communism and socialism and the horrors that it's produced, and they're being undermined."

Da Gamma's family moved to the United States from Venezuela 18 years ago, she explained. They won the diversity lottery to obtain citizenship, but did not initially intend to stay for long.

"We stayed hoping that Venezuela would get better," she said. Her family made the decision to stay, however, after the regime continued to "regress" the country.

"My family have left their lives behind, and their family and all their loved ones in order to provide us freedom and the rights that Venezuela and no communist regime could ever provide for us," she emphasized.

Watch the full video above.

