University-associated organ harvesting company allegedly seen obtaining tissue at local Planned Parenthood

The car of a University of Pittsburgh-associated organ harvesting organization was allegedly seen at Planned Parenthood on Oct. 5, despite the university’s previous oath that it does not obtain aborted fetal tissue from Planned Parenthood.

40 Days for Life of Pittsburgh obtained footage of the car in Planned Parenthood’s driveway with a Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) logo in its window.

CORE is a UPitt-linked organ harvesting and tissue procurement organization.

[RELATED: U California's pro-abortion messaging comes one year after it cut ties with Catholic hospitals]

In the past, Planned Parenthood has denied selling fetal tissue for profit but has admitted that some of their affiliates do donate such tissue for medical research.

The video appears to show a CORE representative carrying specimen bags out of the Pittsburgh Planned Parenthood and storing them in a cooler in the back of the CORE-marked vehicle.

In the summer of 2021, UPitt denied under oath it harvests aborted fetal organs from Planned Parenthood for taxpayer-funded experiments.

In an article by The Center for Medical Progress, which posted the video footage, founder David Daleiden asked “The University of Pittsburgh swore under oath that it did not harvest fetal organs from Planned Parenthood—so what is the University’s organ harvesting company doing parked at the Planned Parenthood abortion clinic with coolers?”

[RELATED: WATCH: University Program Sidelines Pro-Life Students]

“The lies from Pitt and Planned Parenthood must stop now and elected officials in Pennsylvania must demand the truth.”

A UPitt spokesperson told Campus Reform, "The University of Pittsburgh has no involvement in this matter. CORE is not a part of the University."

Campus Reform reached out to 40 Days for Life, SFLA, The Center for Medical Progress, and CORE for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.