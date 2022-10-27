Opinion
BYU professor quotes anti-white article favorably in tweet

Jacob S. Rugh, an associate professor of sociology at Brigham Young University, recently quoted an anti-white article favorably in a tweet.

The re-tweeted article was 'America’s problem is White people keep backing the Republican Party.'

Alice Seeley '23 | Virginia Campus Correspondent
Thursday, October 27, 2022 8:00 PM

Jacob S. Rugh, an associate professor of sociology at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, recently quoted an anti-white article favorably in a tweet

The shared article was “America’s problem is White people keep backing the Republican Party” by Perry Bacon Jr., published in The Washington Post on October 13.



Rugh quoted a passage from the piece in his tweet, which read, “It’s no accident that Republicans are winning the majority of White voters...result of a successful strategy. It’s not that Trumpism brought White voters as a bloc to the Republican Party—but rather that it hasn’t scared many of them off.”

[RELATED: Student newspaper says it's 'committed' to 'anti-racism']

In his article, Bacon claimed that America has “a White voter problem,” and that “there is no sign it’s going away anytime soon.” He also argued that White people are the majority of voters, and because of this “America is in trouble.” 

Bacon continued by saying that “political discourse in America…continues to ignores or play down the Whiteness of the Republican coalition.”     

In August 2020, Rugh wrote an open letter to the Brigham Young University Committee on Race, Equity, and Belonging. 

In the letter, published in The Salt Lake Tribune, he states that his goal is “to amplify the voices of Black BYU students,” and called on the Committee to make institutional reforms to help Black BYU students.

[RELATED: Florida university takes down 'anti-racism' statements]

He also charged “White students [with] internaliz[ing] institutional racism and externaliz[ing] interpersonal racism as a result.”

Campus Reform contacted all parties mentioned and this article will update accordingly.

