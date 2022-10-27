Conservative group calls for an investigation into Matt Walsh flyers being removed from campus

On Wednesday, Young America’s Foundation (YAF) issued a demand letter to the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UWM) calling for an investigation into teaching assistant Jesikah Leeper after she reportedly took down the chapter's Matt Walsh event flyers.

The demand letter cited an article written by the student newspaper The Badger Herald covering Leeper’s act of vandalism.

In the article, Leeper claims to have removed “at least 40” of the group's posters from bulletin and chalkboards.



Leeper is quoted in the article stating, “The YAF has now, with this action, made it abundantly clear that their goal with bringing Walsh to campus is to intimidate and endanger the trans and gender-nonconforming community.”

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Injured student assaulted during Matt Walsh event]

After tearing down the posters, Leeper filed a formal report with UWM’s bias reporting system. In the report, she called for the university to consider YAF’s event with Matt Walsh an act of “hate speech” and not allow the event to move forward.

YAF’s demand letter called for “immediate action” and an investigation into Leeper.

“If the university is committed to free speech, justice, and unbiased enforcement of university policies, the university must take immediate action to investigate Ms. Leeper,” the letter read.

YAF also demanded that UWM “educate” university staff and faculty about the importance of the First Amendment.

During the event, hundreds of protesters congregated on campus chanting “f**k Matt Walsh” and “trans rights are human rights.”









[RELATED: Socialists students warn against tonight's Matt Walsh appearance]

Some protesters reportedly tore up a bible and one of the protesters ate several of the pages. Another protester screamed into a megaphone that “[white people] need to realize the space you take up.”

One woman with the megaphone celebrated that the protesters had “collectively chased Nazis off the UW campus.”

Matt Walsh is currently scheduled to continue his speaking tour with YAF at the University of Alabama on Oct. 27.

Campus Reform contacted YAF, Matt Walsh, and UWM for comment and will update this article accordingly.

Follow @kliseanderson on Twitter.