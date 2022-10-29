Opinion
WATCH: Schwerha: 'We are watching the downfall of women's integrity'

Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha appeared on National Report to discuss how a sorority at the University of Wyoming became the first to accept a biological male member.

Rachel Kennedy | Digital Media Editor
Saturday, October 29, 2022 1:00 PM

Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha appeared on National Report to discuss how a sorority at the University of Wyoming became the first to accept a biological male member.

Schwerha states, “It’s very important to note that it is not progressive, it is not inclusive to force women to give up their safety and security in order to allow men to go and invade their spaces.”

Artemis Langford, a biological male, was welcomed into Kappa Kappa Gamma in September of 2022. As a transgender member, Langford will be allowed to live in sorority housing with biological women. 

[RELATED: U of North Dakota proposes sweeping ‘gender inclusion’ policy that would house students according to gender 'identity']

“This goes beyond simply allowing a biological male into a sorority”, says Schwerha, “we are opening up a doorway for the new college normal to be females living alongside men.”

She continued that “this transgender movement... is consistently lying to women by putting this idea in their heads that they have to now accept this narrative that men can be women.”

Many female members are now considering leaving the chapter as a result.

[RELATED: WATCH: Being a Conservative in a Sorority]

Schwerha says, “It’s very hard for women to speak out against these policies because policies like this have the backing of our lawmakers…the backing of the white house.”

“Unless more people stand up and protect and defend women, we are absolutely going to see this trend go all across the country, and we already have.”

Watch the full video above.

