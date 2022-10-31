Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Even cooks, custodians at this college must embrace 'diversity and equity'

Edmonds College has multiple job opening descriptions asserting that it 'seeks to attract, hire, and support employees who consistently and actively embrace diversity and equity.'

One posting emphasizes that Edmonds is 'intentional about social justice' and addressing 'issues of institutional, structural, and environmental inequity, power and privilege.'

Trending
1
This sorority accepted its first man into its ranks
By Alexa Schwerha 
2
Clinton, Newsom push abortion advertisement falsely portraying pro-life student
By Alexa Schwerha 
3
WATCH: Students ditch professor for speaking truth
By Rachel Kennedy 
4
University changes policy that prompted employee to threaten to call the cops over ‘fre…
By Leana Dippie  '23
5
University charges Campus Reform $357,400 to conduct public record request
By Jared Gould 
6
OPINION: Defund the Police: Another bad idea from higher ed
By Timothy  Furnish 
Thomas Stevenson '23 | Utah Campus Correspondent
Monday, October 31, 2022 7:00 PM

Edmonds College in Lynnwood, Washington has multiple job opening descriptions asserting that it “values its talented and diverse workforce, and seeks to attract, hire, and support employees who consistently and actively embrace diversity and equity.”

This portion of the job advertisements can be found on jobs ranging from “Custodial Services” to “Cook” and “Associate Faculty.”

[RELATED: WATCH: 'DEI has taken over' civics education]

The language of the job adverts accords with the college’s website, which asserts that their programs are “[g]uided by innovation, equity, inclusion, and a global perspective.” Their values statement similarly declares that Edmonds’ mission requires “equity and mutual respect.”

The job description for faculty counselors states that all hires are “responsible for providing culturally competent and social justice oriented individual and group counseling.”

[RELATED: Diversity statements can determine who gets hired at universities]

Similarly, the job posting for “Program Specialist” emphasizes that Edmonds is “intentional about social justice – the active engagement toward equity and inclusion that addresses issues of institutional, structural, and environmental inequity, power and privilege.”

Even the qualifications for a cook at the college are DEI-oriented, including “[d]emonstrated appreciation of, sensitivity to and respect for a diverse academic and work environment.”

Edmonds College has been contacted for comment. This story will be updated accordingly. 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this