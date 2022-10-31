Even cooks, custodians at this college must embrace 'diversity and equity'

Edmonds College in Lynnwood, Washington has multiple job opening descriptions asserting that it “values its talented and diverse workforce, and seeks to attract, hire, and support employees who consistently and actively embrace diversity and equity.”

This portion of the job advertisements can be found on jobs ranging from “Custodial Services” to “Cook” and “Associate Faculty.”

[RELATED: WATCH: 'DEI has taken over' civics education]

The language of the job adverts accords with the college’s website, which asserts that their programs are “[g]uided by innovation, equity, inclusion, and a global perspective.” Their values statement similarly declares that Edmonds’ mission requires “equity and mutual respect.”

The job description for faculty counselors states that all hires are “responsible for providing culturally competent and social justice oriented individual and group counseling.”

[RELATED: Diversity statements can determine who gets hired at universities]

Similarly, the job posting for “Program Specialist” emphasizes that Edmonds is “intentional about social justice – the active engagement toward equity and inclusion that addresses issues of institutional, structural, and environmental inequity, power and privilege.”

Even the qualifications for a cook at the college are DEI-oriented, including “[d]emonstrated appreciation of, sensitivity to and respect for a diverse academic and work environment.”

Edmonds College has been contacted for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.