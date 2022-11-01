Harvard student government funds Supreme Court protest in favor of affirmative action

The Harvard Undergraduate Association allocated $2,700 to the Harvard Affirmative Action Coalition (HAAC) to aid demonstrations supporting the school’s race-based admission policy.

The demonstrations were planned to occur outside of the Supreme Court of the United States during oral arguments for Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College yesterday.

The money subsidized meals for reportedly 90 students who attended the demonstration, The Crimson Post reported. It also jumpstarted the “HUA Helps” grant program, which reportedly funds student protests and rallies by funding materials such as “posters and megaphones.”

In August, the Supreme Court announced it would hear arguments led by Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), which accuse Harvard’s affirmative action policies discriminatory against Asian and White students.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself from the case due to her affiliation with the school. She will hear a similar challenge against the University of North Carolina, which was also argued yesterday.

