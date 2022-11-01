Opinion
Harvard student government funds Supreme Court protest in favor of affirmative action

The Harvard Undergraduate Association allocated $2,700 to the Harvard Affirmative Action Coalition to aid demonstrations supporting the school’s race-based admission policy.

The funding subsidized meals for nearly 90 protesters.

Georgia Lucas '23 | North Carolina Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 5:00 PM

The Harvard Undergraduate Association allocated $2,700 to the Harvard Affirmative Action Coalition (HAAC) to aid demonstrations supporting the school’s race-based admission policy.

The demonstrations were planned to occur outside of the Supreme Court of the United States during oral arguments for Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College yesterday. 

[RELATED: College admissions SCOTUS case is about Anti-Asian discrimination, lawmakers argue in brief]

The money subsidized meals for reportedly 90 students who attended the demonstration, The Crimson Post reported. It also jumpstarted the “HUA Helps” grant program, which reportedly funds student protests and rallies by funding materials such as “posters and megaphones.”

In August, the Supreme Court announced it would hear arguments led by Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), which accuse Harvard’s affirmative action policies discriminatory against Asian and White students.

[RELATED: Supreme Court sets date for UNC, Harvard affirmative action cases]

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself from the case due to her affiliation with the school. She will hear a similar challenge against the University of North Carolina, which was also argued yesterday.

Campus Reform contacted every organization listed for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Staff image

