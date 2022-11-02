These universities celebrated International Pronouns Day

Universities across the country recently celebrated International Pronouns Day, which falls annually on the 3rd Wednesday of October.

“International Pronouns Day seeks to make respecting, sharing, and educating about personal pronouns commonplace,” its website claims.

Campus Reform looked at the following colleges that hosted events to celebrate:

University of Rhode Island: Kingston, RI

The University of Rhode Island hosted a late celebration on Oct. 20. The Gender and Sexuality Center held a Pronoun Booth at the Memorial Union.

“Stop by Memorial Union to visit our booth and snag free pronoun pins!,” the event page read.

Campus Reform obtained photos of the booth. One flyer advertised “Trans Awareness Week,” which will be held Nov. 14-18, while another advertised weekly small groups for transgender and non-binary students.

The center also advertised its “Safe Zone” for “Trans Identities & Lives” which will begin Apr. 5 and gave away buttons with the transgender flag.





University of Vermont: Burlington, VT

University of Vermont’s Prism Center operated a table on Oct. 19 to “bring awareness to the importance of pronouns.”

The booth passed out Prism Center merchandise and pronoun buttons. Students and staff could choose to have their photo taken of them featuring their selected pronouns.









Michigan State University: East Lansing, MI

Several Michigan State University (MSU) departments celebrated on Oct. 20 with an arts and crafts event. Students made their own pronoun buttons, or could pick pre-made options.

“Shrinky-dinks, embroidery, and painting” supplies were provided. The event was sponsored by the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center, the MOSAIC Multicultural Unity Center, and the Women*s Student Services.

MSU Libraries tweeted support for International Pronouns Day on Oct. 19, stating:





Today is #InternationalPronounsDay! This day raises gender inclusivity awareness and reminds us of the basic human dignity of appreciating and celebrating everyone’s identities. For more resources, see https://t.co/4w8JXtIdxO from @MSUGSCC. #PronounsDay #PronounsMatter pic.twitter.com/45pV42I5QM — MSU Libraries (@msulibraries) October 19, 2022





University of Hartford: West Hartford, CT

University of Hartford’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Community Engagement shared resources on preferred pronouns to celebrate International Pronouns Day.

The article informed students they can change their pronouns for campus use, and encouraged people to disclose their pronouns on Zoom calls, during introductions, and in emails.

“Asking and correctly using someone’s pronouns is one of the most basic ways to show your respect for their gender identity,” the article claimed.

University of Connecticut: Storrs, CT

The University of Connecticut created infographics that explain gender identity and pronoun use. The “Gender and Pronoun Guide” defines “gender identity,” “gender expression,” and “biological sex,” and provides a table of different pronouns.

“Sometimes a person’s pronouns will change,” the graphic reads. “Using pronouns other than the ones a person has asked you to use can make them feel unwelcome, invisible, or unsafe.”

The graphics were shared on Twitter by Diversity Awareness Partnership to celebrate International Pronouns Day.





Today is International Pronouns Day! These infographics by University of Connecticut can also be found as a PDF here: https://t.co/hJAmPQPJ0V#PronounsDay #PronounsMatter #Diversity pic.twitter.com/LnPkyOd98I — DAP (@dapinclusive) October 19, 2022





University of Louisville: Louisville, KY

University of Louisville’s LBGT Center hosted an Oct. 13 event to celebrate Pronoun Day.

It consisted of “a day of learning, fun, acceptance, and acknowledgment,” according to the Facebook post. The schedule included pronoun training, a video about pronouns, and games.









Bowling Green University: Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green University’s LGBTQ+ Resource Center held a tabling event on Oct. 19 to hand out buttons.

“International Pronouns Day seeks to make respecting, sharing, and educating about personal pronouns commonplace,” the event description read.

A BGSU spokesperson from the Office of the President told Campus Reform that LGBTQ+ programs have hosted 20 events since the start of the fall semester.

“We think that it is wonderful the way that students are engaging with the Resource Center and events,” the office said.

Ohio State University: Columbus, OH

Ohio State University’s Center for Belonging and Social Change hosted a Zoom workshop called Pronouns 101 (DICE) on Oct. 17.

The workshop is held once a month and “provides an overview of pronouns and their correct usage.”

“The workshop is recommended for students, faculty, and staff who want to learn more about respectful pronoun usage,” the event description read.

Campus Reform contacted every university and organization mentioned; this article will be updated accordingly.