Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Cameron University

Cameron University is a public university in Lawton, Oklahoma. Around 3,158 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
University charges Campus Reform $357,400 to conduct public record request
By Jared Gould 
2
This sorority accepted its first man into its ranks
By Alexa Schwerha 
3
UMich prof says math and science classes are racist
By Corey Walker  '22
4
'Queer brown woman' furious leaders of anti-sexual assault group are 'straight, white, …
By Maggie Lit 
5
PROF. JENKINS: 'Hate speech' is free speech
By Rob Jenkins 
6
University doubles down on reporting system only weeks after legal firm issues demand l…
By Kate Anderson 
Kylie Quigley '24 | Oklahoma Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 9:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Cameron University is a public university in Lawton, Oklahoma. Around 3,158 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

 

Conservative Organizations:

N\A


Liberal Organizations:

Black Student Association


Student Fees:

Cameron University students pay around $1,780 in student fees per academic year.

 


SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Cameron University is requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.


OpenSecrets Data on Cameron University Employee Political Donations:

There is no OpenSecrets data on Cameron University.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

Cameron University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 



Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:

 Student Handbook: Facility Use Policy- Security

Computer Use Policy

Gender-Based Miconduct Policy for Students

Policy for Use for Social Media


Bias Reporting System: 

Cameron University does not operate a type of bias reporting system on campus.

 

 

COVID-19:

Cameron University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.

 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this