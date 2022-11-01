Campus Profile: Cameron University
Cameron University is a public university in Lawton, Oklahoma. Around 3,158 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Cameron University is a public university in Lawton, Oklahoma. Around 3,158 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
N\A
Liberal Organizations:
Black Student Association
Student Fees:
Cameron University students pay around $1,780 in student fees per academic year.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
Cameron University is requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Cameron University Employee Political Donations:
There is no OpenSecrets data on Cameron University.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
Cameron University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:
Student Handbook: Facility Use Policy- Security
Gender-Based Miconduct Policy for Students
Policy for Use for Social Media
Bias Reporting System:
Cameron University does not operate a type of bias reporting system on campus.
COVID-19:
Cameron University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.