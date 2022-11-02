Campus Profile: Delaware State University
Delaware State University is a public university in Dover. Around 4,858 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Delaware State University is a public university in Dover. Around 4,858 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Student Fees:
Delaware State University students pay around $1,320 in student fees.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
DSU is requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Delaware State University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 98.73% of Delaware State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.27% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
DSU has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:
Student Judicial Handbook: Conduct Standards and Policies- Personal Violations
Interim Sexual Misconduct Policy and Procedures: Definitions- Gender Based Harassment
Student Judicial Handbook: General Standards of Conduct Decorum
Student Judicial Handbook: Conduct Standards and Policies- Personal Violations
Student Judicial Handbook: Conduct Standards and Policies- Property Violations
Student Judicial Handbook: Individual or Group Protest Action Policy
Bias Reporting System:
Delaware State University does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
Delaware State University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.