Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Delaware State University

Delaware State University is a public university in Dover. Around 4,858 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Reagan Dolinger '23 | Delaware Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 9:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Student Fees:

Delaware State University students pay around $1,320 in student fees.

 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

DSU is requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on Delaware State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 98.73% of Delaware State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.27% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating: 

DSU has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:

 Student Judicial Handbook: Conduct Standards and Policies- Personal Violations

Acceptable Use Policy

Interim Sexual Misconduct Policy and Procedures: Definitions- Gender Based Harassment

Student Judicial Handbook: General Standards of Conduct Decorum

Student Judicial Handbook: Conduct Standards and Policies- Personal Violations

Student Judicial Handbook: Conduct Standards and Policies- Property Violations

Student Judicial Handbook: Individual or Group Protest Action Policy


Bias Reporting System: 

Delaware State University does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

Delaware State University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

 


