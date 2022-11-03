WATCH: American Education is Declining

Campus Reform’s Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano was a guest on “Dr. Phil” to discuss the widespread decline in the American education system.

“Basic proficiency levels on average are about 25% of the subject material when they graduate high school,” says Giordano, “now what they don’t say is those numbers have been flat for about thirty years, yet we’ve been dropping standards at the same time.”

“These [students] are supposed to be the future leaders, yet we don’t treat them that way, we don’t educate them that way,” says Giordano.

To add to the decline, the K-12 system has fundamentally collapsed.

As a professor of political science at Suffolk Community College in New York, Giordano gives his students a basic citizenship exam every semester.

According to Giordano, “nearly every student fails that exam.”

“These students don’t even know the very basics of American government, and yet government impacts all aspects of our lives.”

