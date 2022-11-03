Texas school bans alumna from campus after recruiting libertarian students

Dallas Baptist University (DBU) allegedly stopped Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) Texas State Chair Rebekah “Bex” David, a DBU alumnus and military veteran, from tabling and distributing flyers on campus.

According to an open letter sent to DBU by YAL Director of Student Rights JP Kirby, DBU security issued a trespassing warning against David in August when she attempted to promote YAL and banned her from campus.

David was then threatened with a criminal trespassing charge, which would result in her “immediate arrest” if she returned to DBU.



“America deserves the truth about this. They deserve to know what DBU - whose mascot is literally the 'Patriot' - is willing to do to those who step out of line,” David wrote in a statement to Campus Reform.

Describing her experience, David stated that she was “banned - for life - from my alma mater campus (Dallas Baptist University in Texas) because I refused to back down from my [First Amendment] rights. They accused me of Criminal Trespassing with zero grounds to back their case up, and sent the campus police to publically escort me from the grounds.”

In his letter, Kirby urged school administrators to rescind the trespassing warning issued to David and “return to her all normal rights an alumnus would otherwise have in visiting her old campus.”

Campus Reform contacted every organization listed for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.