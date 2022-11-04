PROF. GIORDANO: Schools are failing students

Campus Reform’s Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano was a guest on “The Story With Martha MacCallum” to discuss students falling behind as education steadily declines in America.

“Something is broken within the K-12 system…and it really has become a problem that’s metastasized,” says Giordano, “I look at the proficiency levels and they’re at absolute historic lows now.”

As a professor of political science at Suffolk Community College in New York, Giordano gives his students a basic citizenship exam and asks them to read an excerpt from the Russian constitution.

[RELATED: GIORDANO: Students cannot pass a basic citizenship exam: A shameful indictment of our education system]

Most of his students fail the exam, and cannot distinguish between the U.S. Constitution and the Russian constitution.

“These proficiency levels have been flat for about thirty years, [and] this is the first year we are seeing the decline,” according to Giordano.

However, while standards in education drop, students' grades continue to rise.

[RELATED: GIORDANO: Academia must reform to save itself]

“All we’ve done is create a system where we cycle students through so that they get the piece of paper, and this is something that has a critical effect on our nation that we cannot survive. We need a robust public education system,” says Giordano.

“An education system is designed to give us a sense of civic obligation, to teach us how to be productive members within society and instill some type of human decency,” says Giordano, “without it, you don’t have a civil society, and that’s where we’re headed right now.”

Watch the full video above.

Follow @RachelK_Kennedy on Twitter