Campus Profile: Kent State University

Kent State University is a public university in Ohio. Around 20,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Kent State College Republicans

Kent State Flashes for Life

Students for Liberty

Turning Point USA





Liberal Organizations:

Al-In(clusive) Theatre

Fusion Magazine

Haus of Drag

K.I.N.K. Kent State

Kent State Female Athletes

Kent State Furries

Kent State Students for a Democratic Society

PRIDE! Kent

Ruach- Queer Jewish Spirit

Students for Justice in Palestine

The Kent State College Democrats

Transfusion

Women in Theatre

Liberal-to-Conservative Student Ratio:

Kent State University has a 2.4:1 liberal-to-conservative student ratio on campus, according to data from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

Cost of Tuition:

The cost of in-state tuition at Kent State University for the 2022-2023 academic year is around $12,464, and was $10,596.80 for the 2021-2022 academic year. Kent State University increased the cost of tuition from 2021 to 2022 by 19.3%.

Student Fees:

Kent State University students pay around $12,471.44 in student fees.

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Kent State University is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on Kent State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 99.7% of Kent State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0.3% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

Kent State University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:

Administrative policy and procedures regarding complaints of unlawful discrimination and harassmen t

Bias Reporting System:

Kent State University operates a bias reporting system on campus.

COVID-19:

Kent State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.

Stories by Campus Reform about Kent State University:

Kent State student government condemns state bill banning Critical Race Theory in schools

The body unanimously voted to condemn a bill currently before the Ohio legislature that would ban CRT.

Campus Reform continues to track bans on CRT as well as its influence on K-12 education.

Prof pushes students at virtual 'die in' to use 'radical activist tactics' for stricter COVID policies

The KSU Covid Safety Coalition hosted a virtual protest where students were encouraged to simulate being dead for a social media campaign.

The protest aimed to urge the university to adopt the Student Safe Six, which would mandate PCR testing for all students and implement a booster shot requirement.

University play canceled after not having enough 'Latinx' actors

Kent State University canceled a production of "West Side Story" after students complained that the school assigned none of the major roles to "Latinx" students.

Theater students who declined their given roles are put on probation so aggrieved students did not have the option of turning down their roles without facing academic repercussions.